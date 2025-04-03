Martin Worley Group Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Martin Worley Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 142,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Martin Worley Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

