Martin Worley Group Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Martin Worley Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,502,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.78. The company has a market cap of $275.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

