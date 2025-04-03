Martin Worley Group Takes Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Martin Worley Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,285,000 after acquiring an additional 144,345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $46.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

