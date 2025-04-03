Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $409.87 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $409,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 276,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

