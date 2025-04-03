Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $730.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,578,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,967 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $730,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.07 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

