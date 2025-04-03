Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,023,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,056 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $490,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,496,000 after purchasing an additional 355,790 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 260,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 260,083 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 341,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

GFL opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

