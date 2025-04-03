Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 553 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $335,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,124,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Raymond James by 80.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 59.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $142.29 on Thursday. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RJF

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.