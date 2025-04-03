Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 17,918 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,024,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,918 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $554,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Stock Up 0.4 %
BAP stock opened at $193.27 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
