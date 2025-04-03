Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 52,018 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $374,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after buying an additional 161,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,956,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $264.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.57 and its 200 day moving average is $304.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.79.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

