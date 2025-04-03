Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,319,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $308,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

