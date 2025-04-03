Medical Stocks To Watch Today – March 31st

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, Corcept Therapeutics, and AbbVie are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including those involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices, as well as healthcare service providers and hospitals. They represent investments in companies that develop, produce, or distribute products and services critical to the maintenance and improvement of health, offering the potential for growth tied to medical innovation and increasing global health needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $12.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $810.29. 1,274,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $844.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $835.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $768.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $523.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.69. 10,555,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,887,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $694.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

CORT stock traded up $48.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,755,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,587. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $366.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.91.

