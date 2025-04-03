Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $10,555,640. This represents a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,721 shares of company stock worth $24,609,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,724.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,811.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,515.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3,294.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,842.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.