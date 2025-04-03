Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.77.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

