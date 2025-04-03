Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.