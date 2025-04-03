Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in TE Connectivity by 13.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,038,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.34.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

