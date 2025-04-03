Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 73.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Welltower by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 2,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 35.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 30.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

