Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

BK opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.