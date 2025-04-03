Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Mesoblast stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 86,566.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

