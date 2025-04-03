MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Down 18.8% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.22. 10,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 38,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 23.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

