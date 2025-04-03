Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – April 1st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Hims & Hers Health, American Airlines Group, and Corcept Therapeutics are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares issued by companies with a market capitalization that falls between small cap and large cap companies, generally ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks tend to offer a promising balance between growth potential and stability, providing investors with opportunities for higher returns compared to large cap stocks while typically carrying less risk than small cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 85,200,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,303,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 178,364,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,346,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.63. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,830,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,800. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,336,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,440,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $20.51 on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,413,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,857. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

