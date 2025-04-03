Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,682 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.59 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $42.78.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

