Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,683 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $93.95 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

