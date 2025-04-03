Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCW Compounders ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in TCW Compounders ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

TCW Compounders ETF Stock Performance

GRW opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 million and a P/E ratio of 41.63. TCW Compounders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22.

About TCW Compounders ETF

The TCW Compounders ETF (GRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equity securities of companies benefiting from economic transformation. It emphasizes large-cap companies and seeks long-term growth of capital. GRW was launched on May 6, 2024 and is issued by TCW.

