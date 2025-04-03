Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VTV stock opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

