Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 230.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.2% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

FNDX stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

