Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

