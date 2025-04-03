Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

JSCP opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

