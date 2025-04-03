Mizuho Cuts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $82.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 1,172,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.01 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $86.69.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,825,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,716,796.39. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $2,737,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,048,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,578,921.54. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,665 shares of company stock worth $65,135,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,188,000 after purchasing an additional 705,512 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 118,169 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

