Mondi (LON:MNDI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,084 ($14.08) and last traded at GBX 1,106.50 ($14.37), with a volume of 5834865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,163.50 ($15.11).

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.78) to GBX 1,550 ($20.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,240.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,258.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a €0.47 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew King sold 35,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.87), for a total transaction of £433,919.98 ($563,459.27). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 62 shares of company stock valued at $76,374. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

