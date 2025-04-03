Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $5.16 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Moonriver has a market cap of $49.11 million and $6.51 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00006246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,831,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,525,520 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

