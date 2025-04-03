Morgan Stanley Upgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TAK opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
