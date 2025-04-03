Morgan Stanley Upgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TAK opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,240,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,210,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 238,161 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

