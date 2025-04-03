Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,155 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 417,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 301,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.