Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $20.69 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $166,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $935.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $974.03 and its 200-day moving average is $873.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.