Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Citizens Jmp

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $133.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.49 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $2,353,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

