M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $186.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.50 to $186.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.62.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.86. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in M&T Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.