Natalie Glance Sells 3,482 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total value of $1,112,812.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,668,147.09. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $337.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,343,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

