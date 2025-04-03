National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Hovde Group

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. National Bank has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

