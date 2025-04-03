National Bank of Canada FI Has $28.25 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,447 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Copart were worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,129,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,185,000 after acquiring an additional 976,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,157,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,877,000 after purchasing an additional 120,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,547,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $57.47 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

