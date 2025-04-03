National Bankshares Increases Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$223.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$213.00 to C$223.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$228.20.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
