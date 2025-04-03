nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.8 million-$140.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.3 million. nCino also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of NCNO opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.87, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. nCino has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,150.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

