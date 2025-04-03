nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.75-140.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.22 million. nCino also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.87, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. nCino has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nCino announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,050,685. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.