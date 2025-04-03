nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.75-140.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.22 million. nCino also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.
nCino Price Performance
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.87, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. nCino has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.
Insider Transactions at nCino
In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,050,685. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
