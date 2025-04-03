Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 206.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 108.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 99.5% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

