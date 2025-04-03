Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.5 %

WHR stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

