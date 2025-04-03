Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $60,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

