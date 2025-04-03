Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,590.50. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. This represents a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 2.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $749.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

