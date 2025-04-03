Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases Shares of 507 ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,300,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SMDV opened at $65.82 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.