Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 668 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

