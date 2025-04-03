New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOVRW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. New Horizon Aircraft has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

