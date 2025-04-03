New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOVRW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. New Horizon Aircraft has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
About New Horizon Aircraft
