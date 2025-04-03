Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 7th

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, April 7th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 4th.

NASDAQ NEGG opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Newegg Commerce has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

