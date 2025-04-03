NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

